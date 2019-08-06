Protest group calls for gun control in front of Allen County GOP headquarters

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A number of protesters set up demonstrations outside the Allen County Republican Party headquarters yesterday to call for more gun control.

The group, called “Don’t Shoot Me,” was holding signs that read “Guns Over People” and “No More Silence, End Gun Violence” outside the GOP’s downtown Fort Wayne offices on day one of a planned week-long series of protests.

The group identifies itself as bipartisan, but some of the protesters there told the Journal Gazette the problem is due to inaction from Republican lawmakers in Washington.

Local party chair Steve Shine says the group is welcome to protest there.

They’ll be doing so every day from 5:30pm to 7pm, through Friday.