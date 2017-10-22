Protect yourself from head lice this Halloween

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Halloween is right around the corner, and for those celebrating, it’s time to pick out a costume!

For some kids, this means trying on different masks, hats and outfits in the store to find the perfect fit. But there may be one thing lurking in the costumes that parents haven’t thought of… head lice.

Pediatric Nurse Practitioner Cherie Sexton told Tucson News Now that doctors see the biggest rise in head lice during this time of year, primarily caused by costume shopping.

Although head lice aren’t necessarily considered harmful, they can be a nuisance.

To protect your kids against head lice or other germs, Sexton offers these tips:

After buying a costume or wig, place it in a sealed plastic bag for at least 48 hours before wearing it. Head lice will die within 24-48 hours.

Dryer-friendly items can go in the dryer at high heat for 45 minutes. This is another way to kill head lice.

When trying on wigs or masks, wear a swim cap to create a barrier.

For more information on head lice, visit Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.