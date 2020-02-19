Prosecutors seek upgraded charges against the defendant in a 2018 shooting

FORT WAYNE, In (WOWO): Prosecutors in Fort Wayne have asked an Allen County Court to upgrade charges against 22 year old Travon Fincher, according to our Partners in News at ABC-21.

Fincher is currently charged with murder and two counts of aggravated battery and a firearm charge for a shooting which occurred in a residence in the 800 block of Madison Street on August 30 of 2018.

One person died and two others were critically injured. Prosecutors are asking for the aggravated battery charges to be increased to attempted murder. Fincher’s trial begins on Tuesday of next week.