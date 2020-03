FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Prosecutor’s Office is releasing 25 inmates with misdemeanor charges from the jail in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The move was done to manage the jail population during COVID-19, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Low-level, non-violent offenders with less than 30 days to serve were released early to make more room at the jail.

The Allen Superior Court says there are no known cases of the coronavirus at the jail.