Prosecutor warns of making accusations during Delphi teen death investigation

DELPHI, Ind. (WOWO): “Leave people be, and let the police do their jobs.” That’s the message to Carroll County residents from county prosecutor Robert Ives.

He made that statement in a post to Facebook, telling folks not to harass, bother or accuse anyone as police investigate the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, two Delphi teenagers whose bodies were found last week after they went for a hike.

Police have identified a man seen near where the girls went missing as the prime suspect in their killings. His photo is below. If you know who he is, contact police.