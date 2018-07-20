Prosecutor rips effort to scuttle Indiana AG investigation

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A prosecutor has ripped Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill’s attempt to scuttle an investigation into groping allegations made against him, saying it contains “dubious” reasoning and “fatal” legal flaws.

Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry said in court papers filed Thursday that Hill’s argument that neither the state inspector general nor a special prosecutor can investigate him was “plainly wrong.”

Three women have accused Hill of groping them at a party in March. He denies the allegations.

Indiana’s inspector general is investigating, but Hill says that office lacks the authority. Instead, he called on Curry to investigate.

Hill’s office is representing Marion County in two pending civil cases, creating a conflict of interest. So Curry requested a special prosecutor, which Hill objects to.