Prosecutor requests bail denial for Delphi suspect

DELPHI, Ind. (Network Indiana) – The prosecutor for Carroll County has formally requested a denial of bail for Richard Allen.

Allen is the man accused of murdering Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi back in 2017. The prosecutor filed the petition to deny bail on Tuesday. Allen’s bail hearing is coming up on February 17th. It’s there when a judge will decide whether or not Allen can be released on bail. His defense attorney’s requested the bail hearing back in November citing a lack of strong evidence to keep Allen behind bars.

Allen’s murder trial with an Allen County jury is set to happen in March.