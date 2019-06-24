Prosecution will continue case against Gallagher

SAN DIEGO (WOWO): The trial of a Fort Wayne Navy SEAL on premeditated and attempted murder charges will continue, despite a twist in the case last week.

Eddie Gallagher is accused of fatally stabbing a captured adolescent who served ISIS in Iraq, back in 2017.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report that prosecutors will not drop charges against Gallagher, despite the revelation last Thursday from Navy SEAL Corey Scott, who said it was he, not Gallagher, that killed the boy as an “act of mercy.”

Gallagher’s attorney says the charges against him were made up by “disgruntled platoon members.”

President Trump has said recently he may entertain the idea of pardoning Gallagher.