Proposal would limit new Fort Wayne gas stations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Are there too many gas stations in Fort Wayne?

It’s a question the Fort Wayne Plan Commission will be discussing next week, as a proposal by City Councilman Glynn Hines would limit where new gas stations can be built within city limits.

Hines says many of the gas stations in his district are “predatory” in their retail practices, telling the Journal Gazette that southeast Fort Wayne needs fresh foods that those stations’ convenience stores aren’t providing.

National Oil & Gas opposes the proposal, saying foot traffic proves there’s a demand for such stores.

If approved, the proposal would require all new gas stations within city limits to either build on land already zoned for that use or file a rezoning request, which would need City Council approval.