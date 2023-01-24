Promenade Park Lease agreement with teds Snack+Bar

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Board of Park Commissioners signed a lease agreement with Perry St. Market to Go, LLC d/b/a/ teds Snack+Bar for the restaurant facility at Promenade Park, which is estimated to open with some private events in late spring and then fully open to the public in early May. teds Snack+Bar also operates teds Beerhall and will manage the cafe in the Park Foundation Pavilion inside Promenade Park.

Brian Hench, owner of teds Beerhall, says that are excited to be a part of downtown and look forward to partnering with the City and Fort Wayne Parks and Rec. on upcoming events within the park. They hope to bring some more energy to the riverfront. teds will also be adding a catering component for the various public and private events that are held in the park.