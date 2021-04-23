Project Gateway upgrades on “final approach” to Fort Wayne International Airport

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) The first major terminal upgrade in nearly 30 years will begin soon at Fort Wayne International Airport.

Bids have been approved for a comprehensive overhaul project that will see the first addition to the building’s footprint since 1993. Then known as Baer Field, the terminal was built in the early 1950’s when prop planes were the norm.

Airport Director Scott Hinderman says that although the terminal has 8 gates, planes now cannot be parked at the same time, due to a lack of distance between them, which could cause wingtips to collide as planes park or push back.

Project Gateway will add two more gates and extend the distances between the others to accommodate not only the larger jets that are now coming in, but also the increased passenger volume as the region continues to grow.

Construction should be underway in the next few weeks as bids have been approved by the airport’s board of directors.