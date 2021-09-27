Progress matching schedule for Electric Works

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Things look like they’re right on schedule for Phase 1 of Electric Works.

Work on the west side of downtown Fort Wayne’s former General Electric campus is slated to be done one year from now, and a spokesman for the developers tells the Journal Gazette things are on target for the $286-million mixed-use development.

Kevan Biggs of RTM Ventures says thanks to some cost-saving with materials and underground utility work, the project will also include a rooftop deck and other “wish list” items.

Phase 1 of the project includes the headquarters of Do It Best, plus dining, education, and healthcare spaces.