Progress continues on Maplecrest, new phase requires detour

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release): The upgrade to Maplecrest Road moves to a new phase next week: the replacement of culvert for the Pierson Drain, between Georgetown North Boulevard and Brandy Chase Cove.

The work will require the road to close beginning Monday, March 23, 2020, for about two weeks. This closure is being done to accelerate the project schedule due to utility delays from last winter.

A detour will be in place using East State Boulevard, Reed, and Trier Road.

The Maplecrest enhancements are part of a multi-phase and multi-year plan to add additional lanes of travel, a trail on the west side and a sidewalk on the east side of the road, new ornamental lighting, a new water main, new stormwater sewers, landscaping/green infrastructure and new curb, gutter and ADA ramps.

The current project is between State and Trier. About 20,000 vehicles use this stretch of road each day.

Next year’s focus will be on the stretch of road from Trier to Stellhorn.