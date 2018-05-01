Program Lineup

Tuesday, May 1, 2018
Weekday Programming

Coast To Coast AM
1am-5am

Fort Wayne’s Morning News
w/Charly Butcher
5am-9am

Glenn Beck
9am-12p

Rush Limbaugh
12pm-3pm

Pat Miller Program
3pm-6pm

Sean Hannity
6pm-9pm

Buck Sexton
9pm-12am

Ground Zero
w/Clyde Lewis
12am-1am

Saturday Programming

Coast To Coast AM 
1am-5am

Safe Money Radio
5am-6am

Best of Rush Limbaugh
6am-7am

Your Money With Mike
7am-8am

Mid-West Ag Matters
8am-9am

House Calls w/Rick Wolf
9am-10am

Shade Tree Motors w/ Charly Butcher and Rich Dolsen
10am-10:30am

The Adult Beverage Show
10:30am-11am

Purposed Based Retirement Show w/ Howard Bailey Financial 
11am-12pm

The Kim Komando Show
12pm- 3pm

Purposed Based Retirement Show w/ Howard Bailey Financial 
3pm-4pm

Batteries Not Included W/ Darrin Wright 
4pm-4:30pm

The Adult Beverage Show
4:30pm-5:00pm

Safe Money Radio
5pm-6pm

Glenn Beck’s Weekend Program
6pm-9pm

Sean Hannity Encore
9pm-12pm

Sunday Programming

Midnight Movie Maniacs 
12am-1am

Coast To Coast AM
1am-5am

Paid Programming
Dead Doctors Don’t Lie
5:00am-6:00am

Your Money with Mike
Sponsored by Tradewell Tax and Financial
6:00am-7:00am

Up Close — Community Programming
7:00am-7:30am 

Paid Programming
7:30am-8:00am

Christian Science Sentinel Watch  
8:00am-8:30am

Chris Moore’s Money Talk
8:30am-10am

Paid Programming
10:00am – 10:30am

Lutheran Hour
10:30am-11:00am

Your Money with Mike
Sponsored by Tradewell Tax and Financial
11am – 12pm

Paid Programming
12pm – 12:30pm

30 Minute Moments
12:30pm – 1pm

The Purpose Based Retirement Show
1pm-2pm

Best of Rush Limbaugh
2pm-5pm

The Dana Loesch Show
5pm-7pm

The Todd Starnes Show
7pm-10pm

Bill Cunningham
10pm-1am

