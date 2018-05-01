Program Lineup
Weekday Programming
1am-5am
Fort Wayne’s Morning News
w/Charly Butcher
5am-9am
Glenn Beck
9am-12p
Rush Limbaugh
12pm-3pm
Pat Miller Program
3pm-6pm
Sean Hannity
6pm-9pm
Buck Sexton
9pm-12am
Ground Zero
w/Clyde Lewis
12am-1am
Saturday Programming
Coast To Coast AM
1am-5am
Safe Money Radio
5am-6am
Best of Rush Limbaugh
6am-7am
Your Money With Mike
7am-8am
Mid-West Ag Matters
8am-9am
House Calls w/Rick Wolf
9am-10am
Shade Tree Motors w/ Charly Butcher and Rich Dolsen
10am-10:30am
The Adult Beverage Show
10:30am-11am
Purposed Based Retirement Show w/ Howard Bailey Financial
11am-12pm
The Kim Komando Show
12pm- 3pm
Purposed Based Retirement Show w/ Howard Bailey Financial
3pm-4pm
Batteries Not Included W/ Darrin Wright
4pm-4:30pm
The Adult Beverage Show
4:30pm-5:00pm
Safe Money Radio
5pm-6pm
Glenn Beck’s Weekend Program
6pm-9pm
Sean Hannity Encore
9pm-12pm
Sunday Programming
Midnight Movie Maniacs
12am-1am
Coast To Coast AM
1am-5am
Paid Programming
Dead Doctors Don’t Lie
5:00am-6:00am
Your Money with Mike
Sponsored by Tradewell Tax and Financial
6:00am-7:00am
Up Close — Community Programming
7:00am-7:30am
Paid Programming
7:30am-8:00am
Christian Science Sentinel Watch
8:00am-8:30am
Chris Moore’s Money Talk
8:30am-10am
Paid Programming
10:00am – 10:30am
Lutheran Hour
10:30am-11:00am
Your Money with Mike
Sponsored by Tradewell Tax and Financial
11am – 12pm
Paid Programming
12pm – 12:30pm
30 Minute Moments
12:30pm – 1pm
The Purpose Based Retirement Show
1pm-2pm
Best of Rush Limbaugh
2pm-5pm
The Dana Loesch Show
5pm-7pm
The Todd Starnes Show
7pm-10pm
Bill Cunningham
10pm-1am