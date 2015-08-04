Fort Wayne’s Morning News airs from 5A-9A, Monday through Friday. It is a fast-paced presentation of the day’s top news, traffic, weather, sports, business news and farm news.

Our morning host works with a wide rolodex of local, state and national newsmakers ranging from local mayors, police chiefs, sheriffs and fire officials to Indiana’s Governor, Senators and Congressmen to bring you the latest stories that impact you.

It also airs live on MYTV through our ABC 21 TV affiliate from 5:30A-7:00A.