Production to stop at Fort Wayne GM Assembly due to chip shortage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Production at the GM Fort Wayne Assembly will be halted starting Monday, Sept. 6 due to the global semiconductor chip shortage.

Officials hope to resume production the week of Sept. 13. GM says the continued parts shortages are being driven by semiconductor supply constraints from international markets due to COVID-19 restrictions.

GM says during the downtime they will repair and ship unfinished vehicles from impacted plants—including Fort Wayne—to dealers.

The plant, which builds Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickup trucks, paused production back in August and July due to the chip shortage.