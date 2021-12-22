Procter & Gamble recalls 32 aerosol products

NATIONWIDE (WOWO): Procter & Gamble has voluntarily recalled 32 dry shampoo and conditioner products due to benzene concerns.

The recall was announced on Friday and includes aerosol products from Pantene, Herbal Essences, Old Spice, and other products. Some of the products have had benzene, a known carcinogen, detected in them.

The recalled products were sold in stores and online throughout the U.S. and are being recalled out of an abundance of caution. The company says benzene is not an ingredient in any of their products and the levels that were detected should not cause harm, according to EPA standards.

You can learn more information by clicking here.