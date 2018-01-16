Problems reported with Fort Wayne’s new trash contractor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The city of Fort Wayne’s new trash pick-up company has started the year off on the wrong foot.

For some, Red River Waste Solutions has been anywhere from a few days to a week or so late, and when their trash is finally picked up, the containers are left upside down or out of place.

Fort Wayne City Councilman Glynn Hines, one of those affected, has had enough. He tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 his patience is wearing thin.

“My trash is due to be picked up on Thursday and hasn’t been picked up yet and the day is Monday,” Hines said. “We understand that they’ve had equipment issues, they had employee issues… but right now it’s not acceptable, they’ve got to do better.”

The company, who took over from Republic Services on January 1st, says the nasty weather, combined with new drivers who need time to learn the routes, are to blame for the delays.