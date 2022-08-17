Proactive Stance Planned By East Allen County Schools Board Regarding Proposed Jail Location

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officials with East Allen County Schools board are planning a ‘proactive’ stance regarding the proposed location of the new Allen County Jail. According to The Journal Gazette, East Allen County Schools board members agreed Tuesday to be proactive as county leaders consider a 1,100-bed jail near the district’s schools in southeast Fort Wayne. The elected EACS officials also informally supported member Ron Turpin’s suggestion to visit the proposed site at 5080 Adams Center Road near Paulding Road, not far from Southwick Elementary School, Prince Chapman Academy, Paul Harding Junior High School and East Allen University.

Together, the schools enrolled about 2,100 students last academic year, according to state data. The Allen County commissioners have said they are open to other locations for a new county jail. Three women urged the EACS board during public comment Tuesday to get involved. Several concerned community members encouraged EACS leaders to sign a petition opposing the proposed site and the construction of a new jail. The petition is available through the Help Not Handcuffs Coalition Facebook page.