Prisoner escapes Paulding County custody, manhunt underway

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO): The Paulding County Sheriff’s Department is looking for an escaped prisoner.

Sheriff Jason Landers told WOWO News in a phone call this afternoon that 32-year-old Brandon Powell was being transported from a Toledo mental hospital to the Paulding County Jail when he overtook the transport officer, assaulted him and took his weapon.

He was last seen near the intersection of Roads 133 and 176 in Paulding County, and is considered armed and very dangerous. Several roads near that intersection have been closed by police.

We have a photo of him above… if you see him, do not approach him. Call 911.