Prioritizing Teachers For COVID-19 Vaccines

Congressman Jim Banks (R – Indiana), joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” for his weekly chat and this week he discussed his op-ed in the Journal Gazette which encourages teachers to be the main ones to receive priority in regards to who gets a COVID-19 vaccine. Banks also discussed the latest on the coronavirus relief bill that has gone on for many weeks within Washington, D.C.

