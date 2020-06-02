Primary results to be delayed by mail-in ballot count

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It’s Primary Election day in Indiana, and it’s historic for more than one reason.

In addition to the fact that there are contested primaries for Congressional seats, some local offices, and a bond referendum for Fort Wayne Community Schools, it’s also seen a large push for mail-in ballots due to COVID-19 concerns.

Andy Downs of the Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics tells WOWO News we probably won’t know the results immediately, at least in Allen County, thanks to those who chose to mail in their votes.

“The Allen County Election Board mailed out approximately 39,000 applications for mail-in ballots. We already have 33,000 that have been returned, but those ballots are sitting down at the Election Board. They will get counted tomorrow.”

Statewide, more than 10 times the number of mail-in ballots than were cast during the 2016 primary have been requested.

You can find your polling place or review a sample ballot at IndianaVoters.com. WOWO News will report on election results as we receive them.