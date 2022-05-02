Primary Election Day Set For Tuesday In Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): With Primary Election Day right around the corner, the common question by many Indiana residents comes to the forefront once again on where and when they can cast their ballot.

The state website, indianavoters.in.gov provides various services to Indiana voters including ways to register to vote, check voting status, apply to vote by mail, as well as seeing what polling location a voter should report to both during primary elections as well as the general election this coming November.

Results among the various races across the state can also be found on the website. Polls across Allen County will be open on Tuesday from 6 A.M. to 6 P.M.