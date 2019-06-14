President Trump turns 73 today!

By
Jay Prince
-
"Donald Trump" by Gage Skidmore, some rights reserved

The WOWO staff discusses what they would get the President for his birthday!

Subscribe to the ‘Fort Wayne’s Morning News’ Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here