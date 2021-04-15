President Biden Wants To Withdrawl All U.S. Troops From Afghanistan By 9/11

President Joe Biden has decided to leave American troops in Afghanistan beyond the May 1 deadline negotiated with the Taliban by the Trump administration, and has set the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks as the new goal, U.S. officials said Tuesday. Biden has been hinting for weeks that he was going to let the deadline lapse, and as the days went by it became clear that an orderly withdrawal of the remaining 2,500 troops would be difficult and was unlikely. U.S. officials provided details on Biden’s decision on condition of anonymity, speaking ahead of the announcement. It was first reported by The Washington Post.

Bronze Star recipient, who saw tours of duty in Afghanistan and Iraq // retired Major from the United States Air Force // After spending more than 20 years serving, including combat support duty in Afghanistan, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, and tours in Panama, Korea and various installations in the United States he retired in 2013 // former law enforcement, Major Sam Peters offered his insight during “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” Thursday.

