Preliminary Details Continue On Delphi Murders Trial

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Allen Superior Judge Fran Gull has begun traveling to the Carroll County Courthouse for preliminary work on the murder trial for the man accused of killing 14-year-old Liberty German, and 13-year-old Abigail Williams. On Wednesday, Gull went to Delphi to talk with officials and staff about the trial of 50-year-old Richard M. Allen, who faces two charges of murder. The two girls died on February 13, 2017.

According to The Journal Gazette, Gull declined to talk about her trip or matters that are not public record. She did say she does not plan to move any hearings or the trial out of Carroll County. The next public hearing will be at 9 A.M. on November 22 where Gull says she will also address Allen’s request for a public defender with an attorney status hearing.