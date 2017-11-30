Precision Medical Technologies announces third facility

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WOWO): An orthopedics company in northeast Indiana has established plans to open a third facility, creating up to 60 new jobs by 2022.

Precision Medical Technologies, which already has facilities in Kosciusko and Noble counties, will expand operations into North Manchester in Wabash County. The state’s Economic Development Corporation says the company will invest nearly $5 million to buy and renovate a 9,000-square-foot manufacturing space at 400 Beckley St.

The site will house CNC machinery and related equipment to support the company’s new operations for disposable surgical instruments. The operation is set to be fully operational in early 2018.

You can apply online through this link.