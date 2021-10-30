Precinct Officials Select Lagemann To Replace Benz As 3rd District County Councilman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Allen County GOP Precinct Committee Officials gathered early Saturday morning to select a new member to the 3rd District seat recently vacated by Councilman Joel Benz. Benz recently accepted the position of Executive Director of Three Rivers Ambulance Authority which precluded him being able to still serve on County Council.

Precinct Committee officials elected Paul Lagemann to fill the remainder of Benz’ term which was set to expire at years’ end. Lagemann defeated Lindsay Hannah who is the Director of Corporate Investment for Greater Fort Wayne, Inc. by a final vote of 32 to 19. Six members of the Precinct Committee were not in attendance to cast a vote.