Power Restoration Continues Amid Weekend Windy Weather

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The strong winds from Saturday evening left many in the dark, but good news from Indiana Michigan Power as officials say they have restored more than 98% of the 31,800-plus customers who lost power due to Saturday’s strong winds. As of Monday morning, less than 150 customers remained without service across Northeast Indiana. The incessant winds caused widespread damage over several hours Saturday.

In total, line crews and damage assessors discovered 127 broken or damaged poles and 381 spans of downed wire, many due to fallen trees and limbs. Repairs for this kind of damage require a methodical and safe, labor-intensive process.

Hundreds of I&M and mutual assistance crews from several states worked through the day to restore power to thousands of customers, and I&M will continue restoration work until everyone’s lights are back on.