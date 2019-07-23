Power outage briefly impacts Parkview hospital

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Over 1200 Indiana Michigan Power customers in northern Fort Wayne were rendered without power in an outage that also briefly impacted Parkview Regional Medical Center this morning.

The outage began at about 9:25am due to a problem with the Fort Wayne-based utility’s nearby substation.

While the hospital’s backup systems kicked in quickly, the rest of those affected weren’t expected to be restored until 2pm.

You can check the utility’s outage map here for the latest updates.