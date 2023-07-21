Power Likely To Be Restored To All Friday Following Thursday Severe Weather

By
Michael McIntyre
-
(Photo Supplied/Ohio News Service)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):  Severe weather Thursday afternoon ripped through Fort Wayne leaving many without power.  The relatively brief but powerful storm carrying heavy winds that swept across northern Indiana on Thursday downed trees and damaged power lines and equipment, causing nearly 20,000 Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) customers to lose power.

According to a release from Indiana Michigan Power, about 1,000 customers remain without power after over 7,000 were without Thursday Night. Crews from I&M will continue work today to assess damage, make repairs and restore service.

I&M expects the vast majority of customers will have power restored sometime today.

