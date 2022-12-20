Poverty rate in Allen County increased in 2021

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – New numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Small Area Income and Poverty Estimates program, released by the Community Research Institute at Purdue Fort Wayne, shows Allen County having a poverty rate of 13.1 percent in 2021, up from 10.5 in 2020.

Most regions in northeast Indiana showed a similar trend of poverty rates increasing in 2021 from 2020, after decreasing from 2018 to 2019.

Poverty rate (percentage) for all ages:

2018 2019 2020 2021 United States 13.1 11.9 12.3 12.8 Indiana 13 11.6 11.9 12.1 Adams County 11.6 11.8 12.6 12.6 Allen County 13.5 11.4 10.5 13.1 DeKalb County 10.1 8.8 9.5 8 Grant County 19.9 16.7 16 18.8 Huntington County 10.1 9.1 9.7 10.6 Lagrange County 7.8 8.8 7.5 7.5 Noble County 9.1 9.9 7.8 9.1 Steuben County 11 9.6 8.6 9.7 Wabash County 12.4 10.6 10.9 11.2 Wells County 8.5 8.2 7.4 7.6 Whitley County 7.1 7.2 7.7 7.3

Table supplied/Community Research Institute at Purdue Fort Wayne.