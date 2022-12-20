Poverty rate in Allen County increased in 2021

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – New numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Small Area Income and Poverty Estimates program, released by the Community Research Institute at Purdue Fort Wayne, shows Allen County having a poverty rate of 13.1 percent in 2021, up from 10.5 in 2020.
Most regions in northeast Indiana showed a similar trend of poverty rates increasing in 2021 from 2020, after decreasing from 2018 to 2019.
Poverty rate (percentage) for all ages:
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|United States
|13.1
|11.9
|12.3
|12.8
|Indiana
|13
|11.6
|11.9
|12.1
|Adams County
|11.6
|11.8
|12.6
|12.6
|Allen County
|13.5
|11.4
|10.5
|13.1
|DeKalb County
|10.1
|8.8
|9.5
|8
|Grant County
|19.9
|16.7
|16
|18.8
|Huntington County
|10.1
|9.1
|9.7
|10.6
|Lagrange County
|7.8
|8.8
|7.5
|7.5
|Noble County
|9.1
|9.9
|7.8
|9.1
|Steuben County
|11
|9.6
|8.6
|9.7
|Wabash County
|12.4
|10.6
|10.9
|11.2
|Wells County
|8.5
|8.2
|7.4
|7.6
|Whitley County
|7.1
|7.2
|7.7
|7.3
Table supplied/Community Research Institute at Purdue Fort Wayne.