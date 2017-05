PAULDING COUNTY, OH. (WOWO): Paulding County, Ohio commissioners declared a State of Emergency Thursday night, after a possible tornado and strong straight line winds caused extensive damage and power outages to the Emerald Township area.

No injuries were reported, but investigators with the National Weather Service, will be on the scene Friday to determine if it was in fact a tornado that hit the area.

Wind damage also was reported in Van Wert County, according to the Toledo Blade.