VALPARAISO, Ind. (WOWO): The highly-infectious, and deadly, coronavirus may have reached northern Indiana.

The Porter County Health Department confirms that one person who was traveling through northern Indiana has been placed in isolation and is awaiting test results.

One person in Chicago is among five confirmed cases in the U.S. so far, with thousands sick and more than 100 dead in China.

The U.S. has increased screenings on international travelers as a result of the virus scare.