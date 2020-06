INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s ratio of positive tests for COVID-19 continues trending down, now at 9.4 % of all tests so far.

Indiana reported 385 new cases of COVID-19 between June 25 and June 29th with an additional 16 deaths. Since the Pandemic began, Indiana has seen 45,594 cases of the novel coronavirus with 2,448 deaths.

Allen County has another 30 positive tests reporting with two more deaths. Allen County’s total stands at 2,689 cases and 109 deaths.