Portland Preview

This week’s episode: A preview of the Grand Prix of Portland, the impact of Peacock streaming the Notre Dame football game Saturday and the IndyCar race also streaming live Sunday plus more silly season news and rumors.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

