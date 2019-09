FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Portland man was sentenced in the U.S. District Court in Fort Wayne Tuesday for drug trafficking charges.

28-year-old Zackary Galloway was sentenced to 180 months in prison with 5 years of supervised release to follow.

Galloway had pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.