Portillo’s hosts preview event ahead of grand opening

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Portillo’s hosted a preview event Tuesday as work continues before their grand opening on Dec. 5.

Portillo’s, known for their Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and chocolate cake, will employ about 150-200 people at the location near Glenbrook Square. Jobs will pay $10-$14 per hour. Hiring is underway right now at the Ramada Plaza Hotel. For more information on jobs, click here.

This is the first new restaurant site to include The Beef Bus food truck, which has been in Fort Wayne since early October and will be in various locations throughout the city.

The location will be the first in Fort Wayne and the sixth in Indiana. Jeff Deppe, director of new restaurant operations, says any additional locations in the Summit City would be about four to five years away. He also adds that Portillo’s plans to open 50 new restaurants across the country over the next five years.