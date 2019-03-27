Portable power banks recalled for fire hazard

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A new recall has been issued, this time for portable power banks.

Rechargeable power banks sold nationwide at retailers like Kohl’s, Burlington, and Ross for about $25 under the Luv Betsey and Lauren Conrad brands pose a fire hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

There have so far been three reports of the chargers overheating, including one that caused a house fire and $150,000 in damage, but no injuries.

The chargers were sold between November 2016 and this past January in a variety of colors and shapes, including a unicorn head and a rainbow between two clouds.

Read full recall details here.