Port Infrastructure Funding

USDA announced $450 million in grant funding for port-related projects through the Port Infrastructure Development Program. The grants can help ports expand capacity and improve the movement of goods through U.S. supply chains. The Department of Transportation says the effort is the largest investment in the program ever, made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which will invest $17 billion in ports and waterways. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says, “We’re proud to announce this funding to help ports improve their infrastructure— to get goods moving more efficiently and help keep costs under control for American families.” The grants are awarded on a competitive basis to support projects that will improve the movement of goods to, through and around ports. Additionally, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law calls upon applicants to explore ways to include projects that will improve goods movement while also strengthening resilience, reducing emissions and advancing environmental justice.