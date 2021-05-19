Porch fire under investigation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Fire Department is taking a close look at a house fire that happened on the southeast side of town last night.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 3300 block of Plaza Drive, a few blocks northwest of McMillen Park, at 10:40pm to find the front porch of the home engulfed in flames. One person managed to make it outside safely, and the fire was under control within twenty minutes.

Arson investigators responded to the scene, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.