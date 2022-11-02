Polling Place Volunteer Interest Reaches New Levels For Midterms

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Allen County Party Chairs say more people interested in working at polls. Poll workers are on the front lines of democracy in many ways, and are some of the most important positions to hold each and every election. It’s a volunteer job, and it’s often thankless. But hundreds of people are ready to get to work on election day. In Indiana, they go through their political parties to get the job. Both Republican Party Chairman, Steve Shine and Chairman of the Allen County Democratic Party, Derek Camp told our partners in news at 21Alive that there is extra interest this year in those wishing to volunteer for those positions ahead of next week’s Midterms.

Both chairmen say interest levels are rising for poll workers, but the motivation behind that interest slightly differs in their eyes. But, even with the vast interest in the election process, the chairmen say it’s still difficult recruiting young people to work on election day.