Politics and the EPA

The top Republicans on the House and Senate Ag Committees call on the EPA to stop making crop protection tools political. Representative Glenn “GT” Thompson of Pennsylvania and Senator John Boozman of Arkansas penned a letter to the EPA this week “about the concerning trend of disregarding scientifically-sound, risk-based regulatory processes, and unilaterally denying access to a range of crop protection tools.” Russia’s war in Ukraine has sent shockwaves through the global food system resulting in increased energy prices, fertilizer cost spikes and shortages, and worsening food shortages in developing countries. As the world faces an emerging food crisis due to this conflict, the lawmakers say, “our policies should be focused on supporting American production instead of creating further burden and ambiguity for our farmers and ranchers.” The letter follows a previous effort last year calling on the EPA to rescind its decision to revoke all food tolerances for chlorpyrifos and ensure future actions related to crop protection tools are consistent with the science-based, regulatory process.