Police warn about counterfeit money circulating

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police say that there has been an increase in counterfeit bills circulating in the community.

It’s related to a Facebook Marketplace scam where the buyer meets to pay for the items listed and pays with money clearly marked “FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY”. The buyer will then quickly leave, with the seller not realizing the money is fake until it’s too late.

Police say to examine money before a transaction occurs and before the item being sold is given to the buyer.