Police union raises issues with Grant County pay

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A local police union is taking issue with wages paid at the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

The International Union of Police Association Local 825 represents all of the employees at the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and is accusing the Grant County Council of not keeping pace with wages paid to officers in surrounding counties.

In a statement provided to WOWO News, Union President Matt Ogden says the county is losing officers and support personnel as they leave for higher-paying jobs elsewhere.

He’s asking the community to show up at the Council’s special budget hearing tomorrow night at 6pm in Marion to ask that law enforcement be a higher priority.

Read the full statement below.

IUPA Press Release