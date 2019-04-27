Police standoff ends with no suspect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 400 block of West Masterson on reports of suspicious activity around 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

Officers were informed of a ladder up against the side of the house leading up to a window. They were also informed that the police responded to that residence the day before on a domestic dispute which resulted in charges being filed against the person that they believed was presently inside the residence.

After arrival, officers noticed a man looking out of the window where the ladder was and then walk out of sight.

Police surrounded the home and attempted to communicate with him with their car P.A. systems numerous times with no response.

After many failed attempts to communicate with the subject, the Emergency Services Team, Crisis Response Team and the Air Support Unit were called in. After they arrived, they also tried to communicate with the man with no success.

The Emergency Services Team used distraction devices as well as the use of chemical agents in attempt to get the man to surrender and exit the home.

Still with no response from anyone inside, the Emergency Services Team entered the residence and we not able to find anyone inside that home or the attached residence.

The incident is under investigation be the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.