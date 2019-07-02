Police seeking suspect in New Haven weekend robbery

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO) – New Haven police are searching for a weekend robbery suspect.

Around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the Kroger in the 800 block of W. Lincoln Highway on reports of a strong arm robbery.

An officer reports a 78-year-old woman was putting away groceries in the trunk of her vehicle when an unknown man approached her and grabbed her purse from the shopping cart.

A struggle ensued, and the suspect inflicted injuries to the woman’s arm.

The suspect is described as Hispanic and between the ages of 19 and 25. He was wearing an orange shirt during the time of the incident.

He was also accompanied by a Hispanic woman, who helped him escape in a newer blue sedan.

Police are currently working with Kroger personnel to obtain possible surveillance video of the incident. If you have any information regarding the suspect(s), or suspect vehicle, call the New Haven Police Department at (260) 748-7080.