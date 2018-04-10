Police seeking suspect after attempted kidnapping

ELKHART, Ind. (Network Indiana): A 15-year-old girl managed to escape from a man who was trying to abduct her in broad daylight in Elkhart on Monday.

ABC 57 reports the girl was walking home when a man drove up in a truck, grabbed her, forced her into his vehicle, then drove off. The girl then fought with the man as they drove several blocks and was able to escape.

Police say the victim ran home and notified police.

The man believed to have attempted the kidnapping has been described as an older white man with a bald head. He was wearing a black jacket and was driving a small, blue, older model two-door truck with a loud exhaust.