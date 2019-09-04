Police seeking information in Kosciusko County death

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in a death investigation.

Deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive male on Sept. 2 along McKenna Road in the Barbee Lake area. When officials arrived, they found Ty Sawyer Brown, 20 of Indianapolis, dead along the north side of the road just west of EMS B32 Lane.

Brown was seen walking away from Barbee Landing alone on video surveillance at around 3:15 a.m. and again near the Barbee Hotel at 3:21 a.m. Police say he was walking southwest toward the lake cottage he was staying at on EMS B74 Lane.

Officials say Brown was last seen on video at 3:21 a.m. before a passerby stopped and called 911 at 4:49 a.m.

If you have any information on Brown’s death, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest or an indictment in the case. You will remain anonymous.