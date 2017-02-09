Police seek details after man’s body found lying on Fort Wayne street

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigating the death of a man who was found lying in the road this morning.

Police were called to the area of Diplomat Drive and Wayne Trace Avenue at about 6:20am, after a passerby found the man lying along the curb line in the 3200 block of Diplomat. He was in critical condition at the scene, but later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Detectives have yet to establish the man’s identity and have canvassed the immediate neighborhood to find out what happened. The Allen County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death and the man’s identity.

The Allen County Prosecutor’s Office is also assisting with the case.